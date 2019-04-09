Federal grand jury issues indictments for Joaquin man who allegedly wanted to cannibalize girl

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Joaquin man who is accused of seeking a girl online to sexually assault, murder, and cannibalize.
On April 3, a federal grand jury passed down indictments against Alexander Nathan Barter in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Lufkin on April 3.
Barter was indicted for charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted coercion and enticement, receipt of child pornography, and two counts of distribution of child pornography.
Count One states that between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18, Barter tried to kidnap an underage person using interstate and foreign commerce. The indictment also alleges that he planned to hold the minor for “ransom, reward, or other benefit.”
The second count of the indictment states that Barter attempted to “persuade, induce, entice, and coerce the minor to travel via interstate commerce to engage in prostitution or sexual activity.
Count Three alleges that Barter received child pornography on his computer. The two videos allegedly showed adults performing sexual acts with young girls, the indictment states.
The text of the fourth indictment accuses Barter of using a messaging app, the Internet, and digital devices he owned to distribute and attempt to distribute a video file that had been split into three, two-minute segments that showed a woman sexually abusing a young girl.
Count Five alleges that Barter distributed and attempted to distribute images and videos of the same young girl engaging in a different sex act.
The text of the indictment also states that the United States government seized an RCA tablet computer, an Apple iPod Touch G6, am Alcatel cellular phone, an Apple TV, an HP computer tower, an Atmos tablet, a Blackberry cellular phone, a Toshiba external hard drive, an Apple iPad, SD cards, a thumb drive, 4 floppy disks, 18 CD/DVDs, a memory stick, a MacBook laptop, and 14 computer hard drives from Barter.
Counts One and Two have a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Counts Three, Four, and Five have a possible sentence of not less than five years and no more than 20 years in federal prison. If it turns out Barter has a previous state-level conviction for sexual abuse involving a minor or child pornography, the punishment range is 15 to 40 years in federal prison, and the fine could be up to $250,000.
Barter was arrested in October following an undercover officer’s investigation. An arrest affidavit states a special agent posed as the father of a young girl and communicated with Barter after seeing a post on the dark web asking for anyone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism to contact him.
The undercover agent responded, posing as an interested participant who was offering his young daughter.
Barter allegedly replied, in part, “Nice! I’m in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?” and then went on to detail gruesome things he would like to do to the girl before and after her death.
Following a thread of emails between the two, they agreed to meet in Texas. As Barter was leaving his home, he was met by a number of law enforcement officers. The affidavit states Barter had a plastic bag and a knife with him. He was then booked into the Shelby County Jail but later indicted by a federal grand jury.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced one of their agents, who also works with Homeland Security, was the one who operated as the undercover agent. According to a press release, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office had the assistance of the US Attorney’s Office, Customs and Border Patrol, Texas DPS, Nacogdoches police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Barter was granted a mental competency exam in October. He was found competent to stand trial on Feb. 6, 2019.
