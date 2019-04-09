Federal grand jury issues indictments for Joaquin man who allegedly wanted to cannibalize girl

Counts One and Two have a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Counts Three, Four, and Five have a possible sentence of not less than five years and no more than 20 years in federal prison. If it turns out Barter has a previous state-level conviction for sexual abuse involving a minor or child pornography, the punishment range is 15 to 40 years in federal prison, and the fine could be up to $250,000.