Feeling the warmth with strong, south winds blowing in on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the 80's will continue for a couple of more days before a series of cold fronts and storm systems cool us back down to more seasonal norms by the end of the week and this weekend.
Wednesday’s big weather story, in addition to the spring warmth, will be the winds. Our wind speeds will pick up out of the south to 15 to 20 mph, with higher gusts nearing 30 mph at times. Therefore, make sure you take note of that as you venture around the Piney Woods.
Our next cold front will sweep through our area on Thursday, but a lack of moisture means this front should be a dry front, with no rain expected.
It will be a tad cooler on Friday before our next major storm system returns next weekend.
It appears Saturday will be very wet and stormy, which will lead to a high likelihood of disruptive weather in East Texas.
This weekend storm should move out pretty quickly, allowing us to salvage the second half of the weekend, as skies clear out with a cool breeze taking over.
