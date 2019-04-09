‘Holy Cow’ Police respond to bovine skull on Lufkin street

Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers.
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Passersby and Lufkin police were reportedly astonished by something they found in the street - a cow’s head.
According to Jessica Pebsworth, Public Information Officer with the Lufkin Police Department, an officer responded to a report of a hazard in the road at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, an officer found the animal’s remains in the street in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue.
Several photos taken by Carlie McHenry show a Lufkin police officer picking up the remains off the street.
“I just said to myself, ‘Holy cow! Head,’ ” McHenry said. “The poor cop was mortified and when I asked him where it came from, he didn’t know but said it was really grossing him out.”
Lufkin Police and Fire have also shared the post on their page.
Though the sight itself was disturbing, Pebsworth said they probably will not be investigating the matter further. Pebsworth said many people take dead animals to the dump and from time to time, things like this can happen.
