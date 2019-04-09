Lufkin Crime Stoppers looking for information on northeastern Angelina County burglary

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help to solve a burglary that happened in the northeastern part of Angelina County.
According to Crime Stoppers, on February 7, a suspect or suspects entered a home and stole multiple items, including jewelry, an antique wedding ring, and three televisions.
Game cameras were able to catch an image of the vehicle the suspect(s) was driving. Crime Stoppers said the vehicle appears to be an early-to-mid-1980s Ford F-150. The single-cab truck is white with a discolored driver’s door, and several rusted areas. It has a long bed, provisions for dual fuel tanks, and a gun rack in its rear window.
They ask if you can identify the suspect, please call (936) 639-TIPS.
