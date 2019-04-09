NFL releases Cowboys, Texans preseason schedules

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - As fans wait for the NFL schedules to be released the league did go ahead and put out the preseason schedules on Tuesday.
Starting with the Cowboys - Dallas returns to California for training camp and will have their first two games out west.
The Cowboys first step on the field against San Francisco. For week 2 of the preseason the Cowboys and NFC champion Rams will head off to Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, August 17. According to Ft. Worth Star- Telegram the game will mark the first time the NFL has played an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976, when the 49ers faced the San Diego Chargers. It will also be the 36th neutral site preseason contest for the Cowboys, and mark the first time Dallas has played outside the contiguous United States since 2001 in Mexico City, Mexico against Oakland.
For week 3 of the preseason the Cowboys return back to Texas to play the Texans and then close out the preseason with a visit from Tampa Bay.
The Houston Texans will return to Houston for training camp after spending the two previous seasons in West Virginia.
The team will start their preseason games in Wisconsin against the Packers on week 1. That trip will also include joint practices between the two squads.
In Week 2 the Texans will host the Detroit Lions. Week 3, which normally sees starters play the most will be a showdown in Arlington with the Cowboys. The Texans will close out their preseason at home against the Rams.
The NFL only released the preseason opponents for each team. Exact dates of the games will be announced at a later time.
