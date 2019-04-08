Senior leadership looking to lead Ladyjacks to second national bowling title

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks have not won a national bowling title since 2016 and the remaining seniors want to bring in a second title before they graduate from the program.
SFA won their opening round match up against Prarie View A&M last week to secure a spot in the final eight teams. The team left the Pineywoods on Monday for the RollHouse Wickliffe outside of Cleveland where they will compete for the National title, Thursday-Saturday, April 11-13. The Mid-American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission are the hosts of the national championship.
Southland Bowling League champion and fourth-ranked Sam Houston State awaits the Ladyjacks in the first round, which will take place Thursday, April 11 at 8 a.m. CST. Lanes are still yet to be determined for match three of the 2019 NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship. The championship bracket is double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats - Baker total pinfall, five-person traditional team and a best-of-seven Baker match. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven Baker match. The championship final will air at 5:30 p.m. CST, Saturday, April 13 on ESPNU.
The seniors on the Ladyjack team were part of the first championship and are looking at giving their leadership to the underclassman.
“Even though it is a tournament and we have seen these teams this year already, it is still the National Tournament,” Dakotah Hazlewood said. “This is the tournament of the year. We know what to expect. We have gotten some wins under our belt this season. These girls know what it is like to bowl in a championship setting. It is nerves still but I think we can channel those nerves.”
Coach Amber Lemke has tried to make it a point to her team that what they have done in the past will prepare them fot the big stage but now only the national tournament matters.
“This tournament is the one that matters the most,” Lemke said. “It doesn’t matter if you have not won all year but you can find a way to win here that is what is important.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.