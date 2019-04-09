’There’s a future in Lufkin’: City council opponents look forward to May elections

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Two women who are vying for the Ward 1 City Council seat in Lufkin said they are looking forward to a clean campaign ahead of the May 2019 elections.
Challenger Veronica Jones is an Licensed Vocational Nurse who said she was impressed by an IMPACT Lufkin presentation, and wanted to know more about the community and running for city leadership.
“I wanted to be a part of the change that’s happening in Lufkin,” said Jones. “And I also like what they’re doing with the community, because it’s not about the person, it’s about the whole community and us working together.”
The incumbent, Councilwoman Guessippina Bonner, said she’s excited about the race because it gives her the opportunity to explain how her experience in several fields can help her better serve the people of Lufkin.
“I have the knowledge and experience from a long life of employment and working in other government agencies to bring to the City of Lufkin,” said Bonner. “I don’t take no for an answer; I take ‘well, maybe.’ And I do follow up, I don’t let it just sit."
Early voting begins on April 22 -30.
Election day is on May 4.
