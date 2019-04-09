Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Lots of sunshine today with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be light but variable in direction. Overnight lows will be in the low 60. Tomorrow will be another day full of sunshine and temperatures will be even warmer in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday a cold front will come through and we will feel a gradual cool off. We will stay mostly sunny for both Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Showers will start to move into East Texas starting Friday night and will strengthen during the day on Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday we are expecting wet weather and temperatures in the low to middle 60s. To start off next work week, we will bring back sunny skies and temperatures will rebound back into the middle 70s.