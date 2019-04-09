WATCH LIVE: East Texas ‘Idol’ contestant Riley Thompson chats about making Top 14

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - East Texas native and “American Idol” contestant Riley Thompson will be chatting about making the Top 14 on East Texas Now.
Thompson, a student at Mabank High School, made into to the next level of the competition, the Top 14, during Sunday’s episode.
During the All-Star Duet episode, she performed “Like I Loved You” with singer Brett Young.
Thompson has been dubbed “Country’s Sweetheart” by the American Idol judges.
She is joined in the Top 14 by fellow East Texan Laci Kaye Booth. Booth, a Livingston native, also performed with Brett Young and sang “Mercy” during Sunday’s episode.
