Weekend weather brings changes to AC baseball, softball schedules

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Mother nature did no favors for the schedule makers with Angelina Athletics.
Starting off, the Roadrunners baseball team was supposed to play a doubleheader on Saturday in Corsicana against Navarro but wet field conditions moved the game to Tuesday April 9 starting at 1 pm.
The Monday game the Roadrunners had scheduled against Wharton was canceled with no makeup date announced.
The softball team’s schedule has also seen some changes. The games on April 9 against Lamar State Port Arthur have been postponed until a later date. The April 11 games at Kilgore have also been moved to April 12 starting at 1 pm. Those games will still be at Kilgore.
