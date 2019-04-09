Weekend weather brings changes to AC baseball, softball schedules

April 8, 2019 at 10:39 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:39 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Mother nature did no favors for the schedule makers with Angelina Athletics.

Starting off, the Roadrunners baseball team was supposed to play a doubleheader on Saturday in Corsicana against Navarro but wet field conditions moved the game to Tuesday April 9 starting at 1 pm.

The Monday game the Roadrunners had scheduled against Wharton was canceled with no makeup date announced.

The softball team’s schedule has also seen some changes. The games on April 9 against Lamar State Port Arthur have been postponed until a later date. The April 11 games at Kilgore have also been moved to April 12 starting at 1 pm. Those games will still be at Kilgore.

