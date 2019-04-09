Work on SH-94 and FM 706 in Angelina County to cause lane closures

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - TxDOT said crews will begin work on Wednesday, April 10, at the intersection of SH 94 and FM 706 in Angelina County.
According to a press release, lane closures will be in place with pilot vehicles leading motorists through the work zone.
The northbound lane of traffic will be closed on FM 706 at SH 94 as crews work to level the roadway. The southbound lane will be open and traffic will be escorted through the work area by a pilot car. Motorists may choose an alternate route to FM 706 from FM 1194 (at SL 287 West) to FM 3150 to FM 706.
The release said motorists guided through the work zone are asked to be patient, reduce speed and prepare for possible delays during work hours. All motorists should remain alert to moving vehicles and workers near the area.
TxDOT said the work is expected to be complete by Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting.
