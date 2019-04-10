Calling all teachers: Education job fair for Region 7

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -Over 30 school districts from around Region 7 will be present to meet with educators about job opportunities for the next school year.
The event is Friday April 12. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-12:00, and potential interviews from 1:00-3:00. It will take place at the Region 7 Education Service Center, 1909 N. Longview Street in Kilgore.
Districts participating: Alto, Center, Chapel Hill, Cross Roads, Cumberland Academy, Gilmer, Gladewater, Hallsville, Harleton, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Laneville, Longview, Lufkin, Marshall, Mineola, Nacogdoches, New Summerfield, Overton, Pine Tree, Pineywoods Community, Quitman, Sabine, Spring Hill, Troup, Tyler, Waskom, Wells, Whitehouse, White Oak and Winona.
Registration is not required. For more information, click here to visit the Region 7 website.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.