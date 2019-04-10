DPS: Multiple people taken to hospital after crash on US 69 in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said they responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday afternoon on US 69 South at Carrell Road.
According to a press release, the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12 p.m., a 2011 Kia passenger car was stopped facing south waiting to turn left onto Carrell Road. A 2012 Toyota SUV was also stopped behind the Kia. A 2005 Chevrolet pickup was also traveling south on US 69 and failed to control speed and struck the Toyota SUV from behind, causing the Toyota to strike the Kia.
DPS said the driver of the Kia is identified as 37-year-old Angela Bounds from Lufkin. Bounds was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for possible treatment.
The driver of the Toyota is identified as 59-year-old Robin Galloway from Zavalla. Galloway was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital and then transferred to Hermann Hospital in Houston.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup is identified as 79-year-old Clarence Rhoden, also from Zavalla. Rhoden was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital and then transferred to a Tyler Hospital.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
