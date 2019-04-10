DPS: Multiple people taken to hospital after crash on US 69 in Angelina County

According to a press release, the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12 p.m., a 2011 Kia passenger car was stopped facing south waiting to turn left onto Carrell Road. A 2012 Toyota SUV was also stopped behind the Kia. A 2005 Chevrolet pickup was also traveling south on US 69 and failed to control speed and struck the Toyota SUV from behind, causing the Toyota to strike the Kia.