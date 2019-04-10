East Texas Ag News: Controlling pond weeds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It may sound counter productive but there is method to control pond weeds by fertilizing.
That’s according to agents with the Texas A&M AgrLife Extension Service office in Angelina County.
Fertilizer should be applied based on the water’s clarity, or clearness. The depth that light penetrates into the water is a measure of algal bloom density.
But make sure you don’t confuse bloom density with middiness. You can measure bloom density using a secchi disk.
A secchi disk can be made from any six-to eight-inch diameter disk, painted black and white, and attached to a yard stick or a pole.
Then you’ll submerge the disk into the pond until it just disappears and then mark the depth to get a measure of the bloom density.
The best algal blooms allow light to penetrate 18-to-24 inches deep.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.