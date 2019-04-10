Energy, timber companies reimburse Nacogdoches County for road damage

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Commissioners on Wednesday accepted payments on road damages from multiple companies.
County Judge Greg Sowell said this payment is a reimbursement for road repairs.
He said in most cases damages to county roads are from heavy truck traffic with full loads such a 18-wheelers or log trucks.
He said if a company driving those trucks causes any damages, they’re also responsible for repairs.
“Most of the time it will buy the materials that are needed and the county will these people halfway and we will furnish the labor and furnish the equipment to redo it or to fix the road,” Sowell said. “But the money that comes in from these types of situations goes right back into that very road for rehabilitation for damages done.”
Most of these companies are in the energy or timber industries.
Commissioners accepted payment on damage caused to county roads 353, 535, 538, 732 and 820 to name a few.
On a case-by-case basis, reimbursements will be made of the section of the damaged road.
