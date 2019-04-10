A First Alert Weather Day declared for this Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The southerly winds will keep our temperatures warmer than normal for at least one more day before a weak cold front brings in a few clouds and a slight drop in temperatures by the end of the week.
A lack of moisture for this front to work with means very little, if any, rain is expected to take place on Thursday afternoon when it pushes through the Piney Woods.
It will be a tad cooler on Friday before our next major storm system returns next weekend.
With a potent storm system moving in on Saturday, we have declared this Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. The potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms will exist, with all modes of severe weather in play. This includes the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also possible, with one-to-two inches of rainfall likely to take place as well.
This weekend storm should move out pretty quickly, allowing us to salvage the second half of the weekend, as skies clear out with a cool breeze taking over on Sunday.
Monday should be splendid as we get back the sunshine and low humidity before more moisture and thunderstorms return to our area by the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.