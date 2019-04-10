Heavy law enforcement presence at home in Alto, roadway blocked to traffic

ALTO, TX (KLTV) - Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an incident on Palestine Street in Alto.
Residents trying to drive down that street reported that officers at the scene told them a standoff was happening. Law enforcement has not confirmed that at this time.
However, our reporter at the scene says that officers from Alto police as well as Cherokee County deputies are there. Some of them are wearing bullet proof vests. A residence is completely surrounded by crime scene tape.
People in the neighborhood are being kept back away from the house, and the roadway is blocked off.
We have reached out to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Alto Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.