President Trump to announce executive action during visit to Texas

CROSBY, TX (KLTV) - President Donald Trump will be in Texas today where he will announce an executive action to boost the oil and gas industry.
Trump is expected to order the Environmental Protection Agency to issue new guidance that states will have to follow to comply with the Clean Water Act, while speaking at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center in the Crobsy.
A second executive order will streamline the process for infrastructure projects that cross international borders. The U.S. State Department will be directed to speed up the permit process for cross-border energy projects to 60 days. The current permitting process for pipelines and electricity transmission lines between the U.S., Mexico and Canada can take years.
