1 stabbed, 1 hit with tree branch in Jasper brawl; 2 others arrested

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested two 17-year-old suspects after a brawl that occurred at a Jasper Park Saturday evening.
One person was stabbed in the chest, and another victim was hit in the head with a tree branch.
Antwan Armstrong and Corey Reed, both of Jasper, were each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Each man’s bond amount was set $7,500.
Lt. Garrett Foster, a spokesman for the Jasper Police Department, said Wednesday, that JPD officers were dispatched out to James Byrd Park in response to a report of a large fight in progress Saturday evening.
When the officers sorted out what had allegedly happened, they learned that the fight involved at least six people who ranged in age from 13 to 17.
“Basically, two people got into an argument, and it escalated into an all-out brawl,” Foster said.
Foster said Armstrong is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the chest. He added that the stab wound was shallow and not life-threatening. The girl was treated for her wound at a local hospital and released.
During the brawl, Reed allegedly picked up a tree branch and used it to hit a 16-year-old girl in the head. Foster said the victim wound up with a large knot on her head, but she wasn’t seriously hurt.
Armstrong and Reed were arrested at the scene and taken to jail. They are currently being held in the Jasper County Jail.
