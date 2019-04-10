Trinity County jury finds man guilty in shooting involving police

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a 2016 incident in which police officers say he pointed a rifle at them.
The jury will now begin hearing sentencing testimony for Brent Singleton.
Singleton raised a rifle at Trinity police officers several times on Feb. 17, 2016, after they tried to apprehend him before they had to soot at him.
The encounter occurred after officers saw a sexual assault suspect in the Rudy’s parking lot in Trinity. The TPD officer approached the suspect to question him. According to a report, Singleton was the driver of the vehicle the suspect was in. There was a rifle in plain view of the vehicle.
Authorities said Singleton then fled from officers. At 2:26 a.m., the TPD officer and a Trinity County Sheriff's deputy went to 107 Israel Otis Street to locate Singleton. Singleton raised a rifle and confronted the deputy inside the home. The authorities took cover to evaluate the situation.
The report stated that Singleton raised the rifle at authorities a second time. Both officers then shot at Singleton in fear of their lives. Singleton fled the scene and was able to escape a second time.
