Trinity County jury sentences man who pointed rifle at authorities to 35 years

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - A Trinity County jury sentenced a man who pointed a rifle at TCSO deputies who were trying to arrest him to 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, the jury sentenced Brent Singleton, aka “Rev,” 52, to 35 years in prison after they found him guilty of aggravated assault on a public servant.
The charge carried a possible punishment range of five to 99 years in prison.
In a previous East Texas News story, Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones said one of his officers saw a sexual assault suspect in the Rudy's parking lot around 1 a.m. on February 16, 2016. The TPD officer approached the suspect to question him.
According to a report, Singleton was the driver of the vehicle the suspect was in. There was a rifle in plain view in the vehicle.
Authorities said Singleton then fled from officers. At 2:26 a.m. the TPD officer and a Trinity County Sheriff's deputy went to 107 Israel Otis Street to locate Singleton. Singleton raised a rifle and confronted the deputy inside the home. The authorities took cover to evaluate the situation.
The report stated that Singleton raised the rifle at authorities a second time. Both officers then shot at Singleton in fear of their lives. Singleton fled the scene and was able to escape a second time.
Later that day, citizens reported a suspect matching Singleton’s profile walking in the alley behind several homes off West San Jacinto Street. They told authorities the man was carrying a rifle with a scope. However, the Trinity PD officer who responded to the scene was unable to find the suspect.
According to the Trinity Police Department, multiple agencies responded to a tip that Singleton was at a residence on Crestway in April of 2016. After the officer located Singleton, the officer arrested him on warrants of impersonating a public servant, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant.
Previous stories: Trinity County jury finds man guilty in shooting involving police
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.