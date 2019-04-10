Tuesday on the diamond: Diboll softball in first after win over Central, Lufkin baseball moves to 8-1

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - The Diboll Ladyjacks picked up their 23rd win on the season when they beat Central 2-1 Tuesday night in Diboll.
The game was another instant classic between two of the top three teams in 21-3A. Central threatened to score in the first inning but a great play by Ellie Mann on a pop up ended up seeing Hailey Fuentes get a tag out at the plate to escape the inning without allowing any runs.
“I have so much respect for Coach Acosta and his family,” Diboll softball coach Hayland Hardy said. "“He sent his runner at third because she is the fastest kid in our district. It was a big play because Mann threw the perfect ball to Fuentes. It was emotional and it got us pumped up. It had to be a perfect throw because she is just that fast.”
The first five innings of the game would see pitchers Kayla Palomino and Lexi Windsor control the game. Palomino would record 9 strikeouts in the game.
Fuentes would end the scoreless tie with a solo homerun in the fifth. the Ladyjacks would put up another run in the 5th and go to the final two innings with a 2-0 lead.
Windsor brought Central back into the game with a solo homerun in the sixth. The game would come down to the final batter with a runner in scoring position, Palomino would get her final strike out to end the game at 2-1.
“I was proud of the girls,” Hardy said. “They hung in there. We knew it would be hard. We are trying to establish team unity and that will do it. We just tried to stick in. We were not doing well at the plate but we stuck in there and battled. This was our 23rd win. It was an exciting win and it could have gone either way. They are good. We are good. We have these top three teams in the district where it goes to extra innings or the final pitch in each game."
With the win the Diboll Ladyjacks control their path to a district championship. If they win out over their final two games they will be the district champions. If they win on Friday against Corrigan they will be at least co-district champions. A loss to Corrigan and a few more results could see the district have tri-champions between Central, Corrigan and Diboll.
“I just tell the girls that we still control our own destiny,” Hardy said. “We do not have to depend on anyone to win or lose. I need them to enjoy the win and then get ready for Friday.”
Softball Scores -
Diboll 2, Central 1
Corrigan 11, Hemphill 2
Hudson 6, Jasper 0
Rusk 15, Palestine 0
Carthage 2, Huntington 1
Baseball scores -
Lufkin 10, Jacksonville 2
Pine Tree 10, Nacogdoches 0
Hudson 11, Jasper 4
Shelbyville 1, Timpson 1
Alto 4, Groveton 1
Douglass 11, Cushing 3
Carthage 10, Huntington 1
