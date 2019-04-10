Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: Woman tried to prevent deputies from arresting husband

TYLER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a husband and wife on April 5 after the woman tried to hinder them from arresting her spouse on an outstanding revocation of probation warrant.
According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Price, 27, of Woodville, was arrested and charged with revocation of probation for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and resisting arrest.
Logan Peterson’s bond amount was set at $2,000, and no bond was set for the revocation of probation charge. He is still being held in the Tyler County Jail.
Elizabeth Price, 24, of Woodville, was charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon. She has since posted bail on a bond amount of $3,500 and has been released from the county jail.
The Facebook post stated that the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office received information on Logan Price’s whereabouts. At the time, Logan Price was wanted out of Hardin County for revocation of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
TCSO deputies went to a home on County Road 1100 and tried to make contact with the people inside. Even though they could hear someone inside, no one responded.
When the deputies called Logan Price via telephone, he told them he wasn’t home. However, the TCSO deputies heard background noise during the phone conversation that indicated Logan Price was inside the residence.
“Deputies continued knocking on the door of the residence until Elizabeth Price, 24, of Woodville, made contact with deputies through the door of the residence,” the Facebook post stated.
Elizabeth Price allegedly told them that her husband wasn’t home, and the TCSO deputies warned her about the consequences of hindering apprehension of a fugitive, the Facebook post stated.
The deputies remained in the area while they obtained a warrant, and they spotted Logan and Elizabeth Logan leaving the home in a vehicle. Later the, TCSO deputies conducted a felony stop on the vehicle when Logan Price refused to obey their orders.
According to the Facebook post, the TCSO deputies were about to enter the vehicle when Logan Price opened the door. He was then taken into custody without incident.
