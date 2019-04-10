WEBXTRA: Leadership Nacogdoches hoping to add covered pavilions to Maroney Park

“The 20th Leadership Nacogdoches class is made up of 29 classmates with a goal to learn what it takes to move our community forward and take leadership roles,” a brochure for the project stated. “For our class project, we would like to give back to the community by adding family-style pavilions to Maroney Park. This will make a great addition to the soon-to-be completed splash pad by the Parks Advocacy League."