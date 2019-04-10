WEBXTRA: Leadership Nacogdoches hoping to add covered pavilions to Maroney Park

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The 20th Leadership Nacogdoches class hopes to add covered family-style pavilions to Maroney Park.
“The 20th Leadership Nacogdoches class is made up of 29 classmates with a goal to learn what it takes to move our community forward and take leadership roles,” a brochure for the project stated. “For our class project, we would like to give back to the community by adding family-style pavilions to Maroney Park. This will make a great addition to the soon-to-be completed splash pad by the Parks Advocacy League."
The 20th Leadership Nacogdoches class will provide the labor for the project, and they will be seeking donations from the community. The fundraising goal is $15,000.
“We believe these family-style pavilions will be wonderful gathering places for families to enjoy for years to come,” the brochure stated.
