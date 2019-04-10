Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It’s shaping up to be another warm and beautiful day in East Texas with a few areas possibly reaching 90 degrees this afternoon! Along with the sunshine, it is also very windy. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued until 4:00 PM this afternoon due to breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph that could see gusts as high as 30+ mph. Looking into tomorrow, a cold front will push through East Texas, with highs tomorrow afternoon only reaching into the middle 70s. Conditions will remain dry on Thursday, so don’t expect any rain for the garden with this front. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for your Friday morning, with another round of lower to middle 70s for highs and a slight chance for a few scattered showers late. Rain chances ramp up on Saturday with showers and strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the later afternoon hours due to a strong upper-level disturbance and another cold front that will move through East Texas. It is too soon to accurately forecast severe threats at this time but all forms of severe weather should be expected. Everyone should be weather aware heading into the weekend and refrain from making any outdoor plans until Sunday afternoon where conditions will be cool in the middle 60s but thankfully dry. Sunny 70s return for Monday then partly cloudy skies and slight rain chances pop back up for Tuesday.