Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A very sunny day today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be very strong today, up to about 25 mph sustained and gusts over 30 mph. Overnight tonight we will sink into the low 60s. Tomorrow will bring lots of sunshine again but temperatures will be a bit more Spring-like in the middle 70s. A cold front will come through late on Thursday. We will warm to the lower 70s for Friday and keep mostly sunny skies. Storms are expected to start late Friday and carry over into Saturday. Saturday we will only warm to the middle 60s and it will be rainy or stormy for most of the day. Another cold front comes through early on Sunday and will help to take away the wet weather. Most of Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. Monday, sunshine returns and temperatures will rebound back into the middle 70s. As Tuesday comes, we are expecting clouds and rain to return.