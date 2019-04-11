Deep East Texas golfers moving on to regionals

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The road to the state golf tournament has begun and their are plenty of students from Deep East Texas with the chance to move on.
With district tournaments wrapping up, we now have a clear view of contenders.
Starting in 5A, Hallsville won the 16-5A district championship on the boys side with Lufkin coming in second place. On the individual side, Jaxon Griffith from Lufkin claimed the championship with rounds of 70 and 68. Maddie Zimmerman shot two rounds on 80 to claim the district title one the girls side.
In 4A, Hudson is moving on to regionals with their boys getting second place and their girls getting first place in a rain shortened district tournament. On the individual side, Garrett Jennings shot 78 to claim second place. Corrina Bishop and Kendall Howatt finsihed first and second for Hudson on the girls side.
No surprise that on the 3A side, Central boys and girls are moving on grabbing first place in their district standings. Central Heights came in second place on both sides as well. Central Heights’ Jack Summers claimed a first place individual win after beating Central’s Cameron Hubbard in a playoff. Also on the individual side, Diboll’s Drew Richardson and Hannah Morrison are moving on to regionals.
In 2A, the Graplenad Sandiettes will move on as they look to defend their state championship. The Douglass girls will also be joining them. Lovelady’s girls did not qualify as a team but Baylee Granberry did qualify. The Grapeland boys will also be able to move on in their quest to defend their state title and are joined by Douglass as well. Just like the girls side, Lovelady will be represented in the individual competition by Seth Campbell.
