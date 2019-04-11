Deep East Texas golfers moving on to regionals

In 2A, the Graplenad Sandiettes will move on as they look to defend their state championship. The Douglass girls will also be joining them. Lovelady’s girls did not qualify as a team but Baylee Granberry did qualify. The Grapeland boys will also be able to move on in their quest to defend their state title and are joined by Douglass as well. Just like the girls side, Lovelady will be represented in the individual competition by Seth Campbell.