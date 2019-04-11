Despite third place standing in district, Woden still confident in deep playoff run

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Despite a current third place standing in their district the Woden baseball team is confident for another deep playoff run, a year removed from making it to the 2A state tournament.
Woden Baseball coach Brad Stevens will be the first to tell you that this season has not been what he wanted. Right now the Eagles are sitting behind Shelbyville and Garrison in district.
“It is a tough district,” Stevens said. “Garrison dropping down and they have a good team. Shelbyville is returning everyone from last year and with new leadership they are tough. Their pitching staff is one of the best in the state, and even Gary. They are a young scrappy team. We are in the toughest part of our schedule.”
The team lost several key players from last year’s team and are having to move players around a lot this season. The result is losses to Shelbyville and Garrison to start off district. Stevens is hoping that can change the second time around.
“We need to catch up and gain some ground,” Stevens said. “I am hoping they can settle in and get a little more comfortable and play a better game.”
Stevens continues to tell his team that the season is not over.
“You just have to get in,” Stevens said. “east Texas baseball is very good right now. We are just happy that we can be a part of it. We just hope we have a chance to move on and show how good we are.”
Woden will host Garrison on Friday night at 6:30 pm.
