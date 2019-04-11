East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All feeder steers and heifer weight class averages ended a full 3 to 5 dollars lower with some lower hard to place cattle ending 5 to 8 dollars weaker. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and bull figures gain some of their recent week losses back and finished just over 2 dollars higher. The market is witnessing it's normal calf transition period from old calves to the 'new crop' of calves.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says most hay classes sold steady to weak. Movement was slow as hay only trickles onto the market this time of year with the wait for new crop about a month away.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.