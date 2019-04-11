A few showers this evening, then drying out on Friday. A First Alert Weather Day still intact for Saturday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a thin line of showers move through East Texas this afternoon along a weak cold front. We will get a brief shift in our wind direction behind the front tonight, which will allow some slightly drier air and lower humidity return for the overnight hours and last through much of the day on Friday under partly sunny skies.
Our attention will then turn to a potent storm system moving in on Saturday, which will bring us widespread rain and heavy thunderstorms. With our threat for severe weather getting higher, we have declared this Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.
The potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms will exist, with all modes of severe weather in play. This includes the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also possible, with one-to-two inches of rainfall likely to take place as well.
This weekend storm should move out pretty quickly, allowing us to salvage the second half of the weekend, as skies clear out with a cool breeze taking over on Sunday.
Monday should be splendid as we get back the sunshine and low humidity before more moisture and thunderstorms return to our area by the middle of next week.
