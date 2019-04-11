Former Lumberjack TJ Holyfield reveals possible landing spots for final year of eligibility

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - TJ Holyfield now has an idea where he will play next after announcing last month that he would enter the transfer portal.
Holyfield announced on Twitter that Kansas, Oregon, Miami, Texas Tech and Illinois are possible landing spots.
Each team offers a unique situation for one of the all-time greats at SFA, but two stand out the most.
Illinois is home to Brad Underwood, the coach that recruited Holyfield to SFA. Holyfield’s last game as a Lumberjack came against Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018.
Holyfield made an immediate impact when joining SFA in the 2015-16 season by being one of just three players, along with Trey Pickney and Thomas Walkup, to start in all 34 games. Holyfield averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He scored at the time a career high of 15 points against Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
As a sophomore he made the All-Southland Conference Second team and led the Lumberjacks in scoring and rebounding. His junior year, Holyfield led the 'Jacks back to the NCAA Tournament and was the Southland Conference MVP. Holyfield also became the all-time leader in blocked shots in SFA history. Holyfield sat out his senior season after hurting his shoulder in the off season.
