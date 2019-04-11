Live wire falls on car in Lufkin, traps person inside

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A downed power line fell on top a car in Lufkin, trapping the person inside.
According to Jessica Pebsworth with Lufkin Police Department, they are responding to a downed live wire in the parking lot behind an insurance agency on South First Street, near downtown.
She reported one person was trapped within the vehicle. After Oncor arrived and cut off power, they were able to safely exit the vehicle. They are reported to be OK at this time.
The downed power lines fell on top of two cars and a shed located near the lot.
Lufkin police and Oncor crews are at the scene.
This is a developing story. KTRE has a crew on scene and will continue to the update the story as details become available.
