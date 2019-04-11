Man accused of attacking Bret Hart at WWE Hall of Fame induction posts bond

NEW YORK, NY (KLTV) - A man accused of attacking multiple-time wrestling world champion Bret Hart at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is now out of jail on bond.
New York police records show Zachary Madsen posted bail on Wednesday.
According to ABC News, Madsen is from Lincoln, Nebraska, and got past security at the Barclays Center in New York and was caught on video attacking Hart during Hart’s induction speech for his former tag team the Hart Foundation. Fan video posted on social media showed several wrestlers jump onto the stage to get Madsen away from Hart.
Madsen was charged with assault and criminal trespassing, according to ABC News.
“An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring,” WWE later said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.