Nacogdoches police confirm use-of-force investigation after off-duty officer arrests woman

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police Department confirmed a use-of-force investigation is underway on one of its officers who arrested a woman during a dispute at an apartment complex.
Sgt. Brett Ayers said the officer was off-duty at the time, working security at the Overlook at Nacogdoches apartment complex. Ayers said the officer was investigating a large group of people who gathered at the apartments Wednesday night.
During the investigation, Ayers said two women resisted arrest; one fled the scene, the other was arrested. Police identified that woman as Lindsey Ogbonna, 19, of Nacogdoches. Ogbonna was charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Resisting Arrest Search or Transport.
The officer said he was assaulted, and was taken the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was released and returned to duty on Thursday.
Ayers said any time use of force is used by an officer, an investigation is launched to make sure no federal or state laws were violated. Ayers added that the department is working toward releasing video of the incident.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.