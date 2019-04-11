Nacogdoches police: Woman seriously injured after car leaves road, hits tree

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after her car left a Nacogdoches Street and struck a pine tree Thursday morning.
According to a press release, a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy happened upon the wreck in the 3000 block of E. Main Street at about 11:05 a.m. Thursday and called the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Nacogdoches PD officers, Nacogdoches FD firefighters, Nacogdoches Medical Hospital EMS personnel, and NCSO deputies all assisted in giving aid to the driver, the press release stated.
The investigation revealed that Sadajia Kevion White, 21, of Nacogdoches, was driving west on E. Main Street when her vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of Crestwood Drive for unknown reasons.Her silver, 4-door Hyundai struck a pine tree and came to a stop the press release stated.
“She was in critical condition and transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital,” the press release stated.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
