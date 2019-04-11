SFA ready for Nationals in Ohio

More recently, SFA notched a 950-902 traditional team match win against Sam Houston State at the Prairie View A&M Invitational (Feb. 2) in Arlington, Texas. This past Friday, the Ladyjacks knocked out Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Prairie View A&M in the opening round at Emerald Bowl in Houston. SFA needed just the traditional team match (843-781) and the Baker total pinfall match (921-833) to take down the host Lady Panthers, 2-0, in the mega match. The 2019 NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship field is comprised of 12 teams with eight schools rewarded automatic qualification through conference championships. The Ladyjacks were one of four NCAA national title contenders who received an at-large selection. Ranked No. 1 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, Vanderbilt joined second-ranked McKendree, fourth-ranked Sam Houston State and third-ranked Nebraska as the four teams placed in the championship bracket in Ohio. The remaining eight teams competed in opening round matches April 5-7. Opening round teams and matchups were determined by the NCAA women’s bowling committee based on selection criteria and geography.