Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning East Texas! Your Thursday is started out mild in the lower 60s but a cold front that will move through today will take away the extra warm temperatures this afternoon. Upper 70s and lower 80s will replace your near 90 degree highs today with a breezy northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph. Thankfully things should remain fairly dry today with sunny 70s for your Friday as well. Just a few light showers possible as the cold front moves through. Heading into the weekend, however, things take a turn for the worse as severe weather becomes more likely the closer we get. For this reason, Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Heading into early Saturday, an upper level disturbance digs into East Texas during the day. This will be a very similar instance to what we saw last weekend, the extra problem here is that this will happen during peak daytime heating, adding another volatile ingredient into the severe weather mix. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible as early as Friday night, then strong to severe thunderstorms expected to start on Saturday morning and last through the late afternoon hours. The primary threats with this system will be gusty damaging winds and large hail, with tornadoes possible. With an addition 1.50-2.00″ of rain, flash flooding in low lying areas will be possible as well. A cold front is expected to arrive late on Saturday pushing out any remaining moisture so thankfully, while damp, Sunday will not see any additional rainfall. For temperatures, the weekend will be cool in the 60s before our Sunny 70s return on Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle part of next week, reaching the lower 80s by Wednesday. The sunshine won’t last forever though, as cloud cover and slight rain chances arrive late on Tuesday with better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.