Boil water notice for Zavalla specific area

ZAVALLA, TX (KTRE) -A water line break occurred making it necessary for people in the area of Bill Stickley Road at Highway 147 to be under a boil water notice.
Only the specified area is under the notice. The water line break has been repaired, but the the water sample test has not been cleared.
When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a public notice.
Water for drinking cooking and ice making within the area should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
