DPS to distribute NARCAN kits to all Texas State Troopers

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is in the process of delivering NARCAN kits and special training to all State Troopers.
According to DPS, a small percentage of Troopers received NARCAN kits and training starting Tuesday.
NARCAN is a medication which can help reverse a suspected opioid overdose. It is being used across the nation amid a growing opioid epidemic.
According to DPS, "in 2018, Troopers seized 94.5 pounds of fentanyl — which constitutes more than 23 million lethal doses.”
“By providing every Trooper with a NARCAN kit, we are giving them another tool to save lives as they serve and protect their communities," said DPS Director Steven McCraw.
Additionally, DPS plans to use the kits as a life-saving resource for law enforcement and first responders who may come in contact with lethal levels of substances like fentanyl.
“These NARCAN kits, along with the tactical training, are lifesaving resources that will help our law enforcement officers respond to opioid overdoses and save lives," said Governor Greg Abbott. "I thank the Department of Public Safety and all Texas State Troopers for their tireless work to keep Texans safe.”
