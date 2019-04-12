East Texas Ag News: Tips on producing quality beef

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Today we have a tip for your beef quality assurance.
Agents with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Overton says feeding management is extremely important after purchasing your bulls to avoid any digestive problems.
When the bulls arrive at your ranch, provide them with high quality hay or pasture and offer very little to no concentrate feed.
Often times new bull owners don’t know exactly what kind of concentrate feed the bulls were getting prior to purchase and a sudden change from one concentrate another can lead to health problems in the bull.
