A First Alert Weather Day on the menu for Saturday due to severe storm potential

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cold front that moved through our area last night has stalled just to our south. As it retreats to the north as a warm front later this evening, we will see some rain showers and thunderstorms develop and push northward into our region.
Our attention will then turn to a potent storm system moving in on Saturday, which will bring us widespread rain and heavy thunderstorms. With our threat for severe weather possible throughout the Piney Woods, we have kept a First Alert Weather Day intact for Saturday.
The potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms will exist, with all modes of severe weather in play. This includes the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall amounts should range from one-to-two inches.
This weekend storm should move out by Saturday night, allowing us to salvage the second half of the weekend, as skies clear out with a cool breeze taking over on Sunday.
Monday should be splendid as we get back the sunshine and low humidity before more moisture and thunderstorms return to our area by the middle of next week.
