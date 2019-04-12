First Alert Weather Day on Saturday, severe weather outbreak likely

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday.
A complex weather pattern will occur, beginning later today and continue through early Saturday evening as a warm front moves northward into the southern and central portions of East Texas.
An upper-level low-pressure system along with a surface low will move out of Central Texas and drag a cold front through our area during the afternoon and early evening hours. All of this will set the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms in East Texas, mainly during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a few East Texas counties under a Moderate Risk for Strong to Severe Storms. This is a 45% chance for significant severe weather.
The Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches areas are under an Enhanced Risk for Strong to Severe Storms. This is a 30% chance for significant severe weather. The rest of East Texas...the far northern, western and far southern areas are under a Slight Risk, which is a 15% chance for significant severe weather.
We will continue to monitor this closely for you, very closely as we head into Saturday. All four Weather Risks are in play and all are in the moderate/medium risk during the day on Saturday. Isolated tornadoes, Strong, gusty winds over 60 mph, large hail, over 1″ in diameter and some flash flooding will all be possible tomorrow.
Please make sure your batteries are charged in case you lose power. Make sure you have downloaded out FREE KLTV Weather App. Please sign up for our First Alert ThunderCall service. All of these are free to you. Just go to http://kltv.thundercall.com/ and sign up.