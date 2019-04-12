First Alert Weather Day set Saturday

The current window for severe weather begins just a little after 11:00 AM, where the surface low will begin to fire off strong to severe thunderstorms across our westernmost counties including areas like Canton/Athens/Palestine. Heading into the 1-2 PM timeframe, central portions of East Texas, including the Tyler/Jacksonville/Lufkin area will likely be dealing with these strong storms. Around 3-4 PM the line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be over our easternmost counties including the Carthage/Center/San Augustine areas, which is where we could see the strongest storms yet, as this volatile system interacts with our already unstable atmosphere and peak daytime heating. By 6 PM, the strongest of the storms should be just to our east in northern Lousiana/southern Arkansas and things should start to quiet down for our area. Cloud cover and a few showers/thundershowers could be possible up to midnight but the severe threat should diminish quickly once the system passes in the late afternoon/early evening.