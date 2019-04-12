Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Mild day with clear blue skies for areas along and north of I-20, and partly cloudy skies for central and Deep East Texas. Embrace the sunshine and the 70s while you can because as we head into the weekend, things take a turn for the worst. Strong to severe storms will be likely tomorrow, especially heading into the afternoon, so a First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday. A small portion of East Texas has been placed under a MODERATE (45%) Risk, followed by a large portion of East Texas under an ENHANCED (30%) Risk of severe weather for Saturday. The rest of our area is included in a SLIGHT (15%) risk. Early on Saturday, a warm front will begin to track northward through East Texas. This front will act as a “road” essentially for a surface low that will develop and then track across East Texas during the day on Saturday. All while this is happening, a strong upper-level disturbance will set up across the area. As this occurs, Pacific moisture will be tapped and, adding a chance for showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday night/early Saturday morning. Scattered showers will persist into the later morning hours on Saturday before strong to severe thunderstorms begin to fire off around noon once the surface low begins to work its way into the area. The primary severe threats with this system are large hail, damaging wind gusts, and strong tornadoes. With an additional 1.50-2.50″ of rainfall, flash flooding in low-lying, poor drainage areas remains a likely possibility as well. Please stay safe and weather aware heading into tomorrow. Thankfully, it seems Sunday will be quiet and cool, but windy, with diminishing cloud cover and afternoon highs only warming into the middle 60s. A chilly start in the middle 40s for Monday and even more sunshine as highs jump into the lower to middle 70s. Winds shift to the south later on Monday so the warming trend continues into the middle part of the work week, reaching near 80 degrees by Wednesday before another strong cold front drops East Texas into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday. After Saturday, conditions will remain dry until Wednesday where showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely as the cold front pushes through. Folks, stay safe this weekend and stay tuned. We will keep an eye in the sky and update you should anything change.