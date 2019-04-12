‘Jacks vs Kats this weekend in Nac

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Battle of the Pineywoods hits the diamond this weekend in Nacogdoches when SFA host Sam Houston State.
The 'Jacks sit just two-and-a-half games back of the top spot in the Southland Conference standings which is occupied by Sam Houston. The Bearkats lead the overall series 28-53. The last time these two played on April 15, 2018, SFA walked out of Huntsville with a win.
“We tell our guys that every series is import but it is hard to deny what this one means,” SFA Baseball coach Johhny Cardenas said. “We are both near the top of the conference and rivals. We can be the low man on the totem pole or vice versa. We can be home or away. these games are always special.”
The pitching matchup will see RHP Alex Palmer (3-3, 3.06 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Wesneski (5-0, 2.97 ERA).
“These are going to be pretty big with a lot of people here,” Palmer said. 'We are just going to have to focus and not worry about what’s outside. We just have to focus and stay on point."
With only eight teams making the Southland Tournament every game is crucial. The 'Jacks are in third place right now, tied with Southeastern Louisiana. Only a game ansd a half separate a group of teams clumped in third through eighth place in the standings.
The following are promotions being done by SFA this weekend:
Friday: Following the conclusion of the series opener between the 'Jacks and the Bearkats, fans are encouraged to stick around Jaycees Field for a postgame fireworks show. • Baseball bingo will also be making its 2019 debut at Jaycees Field in the series opener between the 'Jacks and Bearkats.
Saturday: The second game of the three-game set between SFA and Sam Houston Sate will serve as Alumni Day. All current members of the SFA Alumni Association will receive a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.
