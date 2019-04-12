Ladyjacks bowl their way into National Semifinals

Forcing the decisive best-of-seven Baker match, the Ladyjacks found themselves holding a 2-0 lead after 166-163 and 221-201 game one and two victories. However, the Bearcats would end up claiming games three (183-166), four (204-185) and five (201-198) to take a 3-2 advantage. Trailing in game six, SFA staged an improbable comeback as Beeney and Hazlewood dealt strikes in the final frames to secure the game at 204-178 and force a deciding game seven. The Ladyjacks started off the final game of the day strong with back-to-back strikes from Beyer and sophomore Dakota Faichnie, before holding on for a two-pin 188-186 triumph to clinch the Baker best-of-seven match 4-3 and mega match 2-1 to advance to the national semifinals.