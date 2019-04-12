Lufkin cancer survivor gives back through cancer alliance center

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The woman behind the new East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope is now planning a gala to get even more help for people battling cancer.
Ashley Berry is a breast cancer survivor. She says she created the alliance because she wanted to give back after receiving love and support during her fight.
A ribbon cutting was held at the new center in Lufkin on Thursday.
“There are people who need the resources that we are going to be able to provide to them,” Berry said.
She said she has already receive several phone calls from people who need help.
“Phone calls of individuals who are in Angelina county who need help today. They're already fighting cancer so I dont believe that there is any reason for them to fight financially for just basic needs,” she said.
The gala Berry is planning is set for September. She says sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.