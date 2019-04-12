Shrimp and tasso pasta by Copeland’s New Orleans of Longview

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Etta Stephens with Copeland’s New Orleans in Longview is sharing a scrumptious pasta recipe that will tempt every tastebud around your table.
Shrimp and tasso pasta by Copeland’s New Orleans
Ingredients:
3 1/2 tablespoons of butter
1 ounce of tasso ham, julienned
6 shrimp
3 ounces Alfredo sauce
1/4 cup heavy cream
6 ounces dry pasta, cooked according to package directions
1 tablespoon of grated Parmesan
1 tablespoon chopped green onions
Method:
Melt butter in skillet. Add ham and saute for a minute, then add shrimp, cooking only until pink and “curled.” Don’t overcook it or it will become rubbery.
Add heavy cream and alfredo sauce to the skillet, stirring in, and bring to a gentle boil. Taste for seasoning.
Pour heated pasta in a serving bowl, then pour the sauce over it. Top with the grated parmesan.
Enjoy!
