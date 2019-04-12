Burke CEO will retire this summer following opening of new Nacogdoches clinic

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Burke, a provider of mental health services across 12 Deep East Texas counties, opened its newest facility today in Nacogdoches.
The facility is located at the corner of University and Maroney drives. It is providing ‘one stop service’ for clients, serving both adults and children.
A large crowd attended the open house.
The event marks the beginning of expanded mental health care.
It's also a major accomplishment in the illustrious career for Burke chief executive officer, Susan Rushing.
"I have told my board I plan to retire, and we expect that will happen later this summer,” said Rushing. “And to have this open house for Nacogodches while I'm still here means a lot to me. We've come a long way in Nacogdoches and having this facility here really expands our capacity to serve people."
Rushing has worked for Burke for 39 years. She has been ceo for 29 of those years.
