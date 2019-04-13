Friday action on the Diamond: Woden Lady Eagles clinch district, Hudson survives on senior night

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - After a tough loss in the 2A state semifinals last year, the OWden Lady Eagles vowed to make a comeback. They took their first step Friday afternoon.
Woden took a 11-0 win over Brookeland which clinched the Lady Eagles their third straight district championship.
“Every year is different,” Cox said. ““You got to come out and start all over again. You have to battle to outdo what you did the year before. We knew we needed to win the district and win the one hole heading into the playoffs.”
The district win is just the first step in a process of what is the ultimate goal.
“We’re capable of going back to the state tournament," Cox said. “That has been the goal. It was the goal when we got beat last year. We didn’t get it done last year so we wanted to make sure we do it this year. Winning the district championship is that first step.”
Woden will have a final district game on the road Tuesday against Broaddus and then will have a playoff warm up game at home against Diboll on April 22.
Hudson did not have as easy of a night. On a night honoring 9 seniors, Huntington took the Lady Hornets to the limit. Down 3-0 in the fourth inning, Odette Lopez tied the game with a three run home run. The game would go over 3 hours and end in the bottom of the 11th with Hudson winning 4-3 to remain unbeaten in district play.
Softball Scores:
Hudson 4, Huntington 3 - 11 innings
Diboll 5, Corrigan 4
Central 15, Central Heights 0
Woden 11, Brookeland 0
Hallsville 17, Nacogdoches 0
Baseball Scores:
Lufkin 4, Jacksonville 1
Hudson 7, Huntington 3
Central Heights 6, Central 2
Shelbyville 12, Martinsville 0
Woden 3, Garrison 1
Alto 9, Cushing 8
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.